BMW driver allegedly caught speeding at 100mph on Blackpool Promenade

This is the car stopped by police over the weekend after allegedly being caught speeding at 100mph down the Promenade in Blackpool

The black BMW 3-Series was caught on Saturday at around 1am.

The BMW caught on the Promenade- Credit: LANCS ROAD POLICE

The BMW caught on the Promenade- Credit: LANCS ROAD POLICE

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: “Driving to the casino at close to 100mph on wet roads, in a 30mph zone along Blackpool Promenade with your pregnant girlfriend sat by your side is not a very wise move.”

The driver was reported for the offence and video evidence will be sent to court, according to the police.