BLUE MONDAY: Reasons to be cheerful in Lancashire

Blue Monday is supposedly the most depressing day of the year - but hey, it’s only one day. And besides, there’s plenty to look forward to Lancashire in the year ahead.

Festivals, air shows, classic car meet-ups, and of course, the world gravy wrestling championships. What’s not to like about the year? As well as all things Lancashire, a year in which we will have a Royal Wedding, the FIFA World Cup and another eagerly-awaited new Star Wars spin-off, focusing on a young Han Solo, should keep spirits at a high.

Here we look at some of the reasons to be cheerful for 2018...

::IN LANCASHIRE

Daniel O’Donnell Live

When? April 25.

Where? Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Prestfest

When? May 4 - 6.

Where? Flag Market, Preston.

Sarah Millican Live

When? May 20.

Where? Guild Hall, Preston.

Dara O’Briain Live

When? May 25.

Where? Guild Hall, Preston.

Cleveleys Classic Car Show

When? June 10.

Where? Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Leyland Festival

When? June 16.

Where? Town Centre and Worden Park, Leyland.

Rockprest

When? June 30 - July 1.

Where? Moor Park, Preston.

Royal Lancashire Show

When? July 20 - 22.

Where? Salesbury Hall, Ribchester.

Big Day Out Festival

When? August 11.

Where? Moor Park, Preston.

Blackpool Air Show

When? August 11 and 12.

Where? Tower Festival Headland, Blackpool.

Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

When? August 12.

Where? Marine Hall, Fleetwood.

World Gravy Wrestling Championships

When? August 27.

Where? The Rose n Bowl, Rossendale.

World Fireworks Championships

When? September 7, 14, 21, 28.

Where? Promenade, Blackpool.

Lancashire Encounter Festival

When? September 23.

Where? Preston City Centre.

Ken Dodd

When? September 30; October 14, 21, 28.

Where? The Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Oktoberfest

When? October 12 and 13.

Where? TBA, Preston.

Oktoberfest

When? October 12 - 14.

Where? The Venue on North Promenade, Cleveleys.

Light Up Lancaster

When? November 3 - 4.

Where? Market Square, Lancaster.

::NATIONAL

Super Bowl LII

When? February 4.

Where? Minneapolis, USA.

Winter Olympics

When? February 9 - 25.

Where? Pyongchang, South Korea.

The Academy Awards (Oscars)

When? March.

Where? Los Angeles, USA.

Commonwealth Games.

When? April 4 - 15.

Where? Queensland, Australia.

A third Royal baby for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

When? April.

Where? St Mary’s Hospital, London, if previous Royal births are anything to go by.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding.

When? May 19.

Where? Windsor Castle, but your TV might be a more practical option.

Solo: A Star Wars Story.

When? May 25.

Where? A galaxy far, far away...

UEFA Champions League Final

When? May 26.

Where? Kiev, Ukraine.

FIFA World Cup.

When? June 14 - July 15.

Where? Russia.

Tour de France.

When? July 7 - 29.

Where? All over France, finishing in Paris.

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who

When? Autumn

Where? All depending on where the Tardis takes her.

United States midterm elections

When? November 6.

Where? Poll booths throughout the USA.