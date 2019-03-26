Blaze at Penwortham nursery school under investigation

Have your say

A shed fire in the grounds of a nursery school in Penwortham is under investigation.



The blaze broke out in the grounds of Maryland's Private Nursery in Pope Lane at around 9.45pm on Monday (March 25).

Fire crews attended a fire involving a shed at the Maryland's Private Nursery on Pope Lane, Penwortham at 9.52pm on Monday, March 25.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One fire engine from Penwortham attended a fire involving a shed at a school on Pope Lane, Penwortham.

"Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and the fire investigation is beginning on Tuesday morning."

Broad Oak Primary School, located next door to the nursery, swiftly reassured parents that the school has not been affected.

A spokesman for Broad Oak said: "It was a small fire at Maryland’s nursery next door which has now been extinguished.

"The shed has been destroyed by fire. Broad Oak Primary School isn’t affected."

Lancashire Police confirmed that the incident had been referred to them by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman said: "It's been reported and is under investigation."

If you have any information, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting incident number LC-20190325-1539

Maryland's Private Nursery declined to comment and did not confirm whether the nursery is open today.