Four fire crews were called out to tackle the blaze at the building in Eaton Avenue, Buckshaw Village just before lunchtime today.

The firefighters from Chorley, Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham used six breathing apparatus and three hose reels to extinguish the flames.

The crews were there for around 90 minutes. A brigade spokesman said: ”A fire investigation into the likely cause is ongoing.”