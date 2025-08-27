Blaise Tapp: I’ve learnt to stop fretting about things I have no control over

The chances are that you’ve spent more time in your back garden in recent months compared to previous years, as it has been that kind of summer.

Much of the country has endured four heatwaves and our lawns and the local parks are more yellow than they usually are this time of year. While there are very valid concerns about the changing climate, I’ve yet to meet anyone who hasn’t taken advantage of the Mediterranean temperatures at some point this year.

The days at the beach have been a welcome distraction to many from the endless news cycle of doom but we’ve endured darker times, even in my lifetime, although this hasn’t stopped the gloomy among us from banging on about how things have never been so bad.

Ever a glass half full man, I take the view that, with the exception of the years both our kids were born, this has been my favourite summer as it’s been one where I have been lucky enough to make more lifelong memories with my family than ever before.

I'm just having fun and enjoying life. Photo: Adobe

An unforgettable trip to watch our indomitable Lionesses in Switzerland with my eldest, which ultimately resulted in the theme bringing it home, again, coupled with quality time together has served as a timely reminder about what life is really all about.

At 48, I’m the same age that my own father was when he died 36 years ago, meaning this is a bittersweet milestone year for me and it’s one in where I have finally come to the realisation that there are things that I can do very little about, so what’s the point in worrying about them?

Only focusing on the things that I can influence has meant that this has been the year where I have been able to sit back and think ‘life is pretty good’, especially when it involves a decent pint, the odd 99 cone and, perhaps most importantly, happy, thriving kids. While I can’t directly influence the future that our two will inherit, the hope is that they will remember this summer for what it was - bags of fun.

Only two people know whether I’ve done a decent job as dad and they are still enjoying their childhoods so I’ve got a few years, not to mention summers, yet until I get their full verdict. Until then, I will continue to stop fretting about things that I can’t really change and focus on the most important job I’ll ever do.