Blackpool Pleasure Beach has finished ahead of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Universal Orlando Resort in the top three attractions likely to banish your childtens' boredom this summer.

Out of the top 10 spots, 70 percent were theme parks, indicating that youngsters prefer theme park holidays over any other type in 2025.

New research from ticket specialists at AttractionTickets.com reveals the top-rated boredom-busting destinations for families in 2025, and they might just make your child forget they even own a screen.

The experts analysed hundreds of thousands of reviews from over 160 popular holiday destinations to find the spots where the most parents said their kids loved it and the fewest said they were bored.

This, combined with general ratings and search volume popularity, created The Banish Boredom Index , revealing the best holiday destinations for families that want to keep their children entertained in 2025.

The research found that 7 out of the top 10 boredom-busting destinations for 2025 were theme parks, which suggested a strong trend towards children needing immersive experiences.

While holidays and staycations centred around museums and heritage sites still hold their place, beach and garden based holidays fell to the very bottom of the list. It’s the coasters and water rides that seem to be keeping kids the most engaged.

And it was Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort which topped the global list, which, according to the index, is the place most likely to banish children’s boredom.

It scored highest overall, beating even global giants like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, which closely followed in second and third place in boredom-busting ability - proof that you don’t always need to go long-haul to make lasting memories.

The top 10 was completed by Chessington World of Adventure in Surrey (8th), Universal Studios Hollywood, California, USA (9th) and Thorpe Park, Surrey, (10th).

Oliver Brendon, CEO of AttractionTickets.com, said: “Nowadays, keeping children entertained on holiday is more challenging than ever. With many kids accustomed to the instant gratification of iPad games and interactive television shows, traditional holiday moments, such as lounging by the pool or playing on the beach, often aren’t enough to hold their attention.

“It’s no surprise that destinations such as Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Walt Disney World, and Universal Orlando Resort top the list, as they each offer high levels of interactivity and imagination. For parents, that means fewer screen-time battles and more meaningful moments together.

“If you're hoping to break the iPad habit this summer, the data speaks for itself - swap Wi-Fi for rides, tower drops, or historical activities. Whether you’re planning a staycation or a long-haul escape, real-world excitement is the key to banishing your children’s boredom in 2025.”

The full 100-destination Banish Boredom Index can be found here .