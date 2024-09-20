Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort named Best Seaside Park in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort is ending its 2024 summer season on a high after scooping three awards at the UK Theme Park Awards.

The accolades included a Gold award in the ‘Best Seaside Park’ category. It was also presented with two Bronze awards in the ‘Best Theme Park for Thrills’ category, and ‘Best Ride Storytelling’ for Valhalla.

Chief executive Amanda Thompson OBE said: “As we come to the end of another season, we’re so proud to be able to take home three awards and add them to our collection. Throughout the season, our teams work really hard to ensure we’re staying at the top of our game, but what a lot of people don’t know is that we’re actually a year-round business.

“We have an incredible team of engineers, mechanics, electricians, plumbers, costume makers and sign painters to name just a few who work tirelessly through the winter months to make sure our park is ready and rearing to go for the season ahead. “These awards are also a huge thanks to them, who work behind the scenes and keep us great.”

The awards were organised by ThemeParks-UK.com , an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks. This year, and presented in association with AttractionTickets.com . For the fifth year, the British public were able to vote for their favourite theme parks and the best rides and attractions, shows and events.

Each of the 22 categories is split into gold, silver and bronze, and the awards were presented at a ceremony at Thorpe Park in Surrey.

Pleasure Beach Resort will now turn its focus to a packed calendar of autumn and winter events, including the notorious Journey to Hell scare event throughout October, Winter Weekends, Christmas Grotto Wonderland and Aladdin The Pantomime.

Guests can also take advantage of 11 hours of riding tomorrow, with the final Twilight Thrills of the season. Pleasure Beach Resort tickets can be bought here .