Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort announces extension of half-term offer due to popular demand

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 16:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has announced the extension of its hugely popular half-term offer, allowing guests to enjoy the deal for an extra week.

Due to high demand, the offer will now be available for the entire half-term period, giving families and friends more time to make the most of their time off.

The offer lets guests purchase four eTickets for just £99, offering a potential saving of up to £101 - more than 50% off the gate price.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has announced the extension of its hugely popular half-term offerBlackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has announced the extension of its hugely popular half-term offer
Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has announced the extension of its hugely popular half-term offer | Pleasure Beach Resort

The eTickets provide access to the full park, including the 235ft Big One, the seven-time winner of the world’s best water ride, Valhalla, and the newly reimagined Launch Pad.

Visitors can also explore the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land where they can meet some of their favourite characters, including the PAW Patrol pups and SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “It’s heartwarming to see so many friends and families coming together to enjoy the magic of Pleasure Beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Extending this offer gives even more people the chance to experience the fun, thrills, and excitement that we’re known for, and we look forward to welcoming everyone this half term.”

Guests can book the deal from today, May 30, until June 6, and it’s valid for any visit during those dates.

To book the deal or explore other ticket options, visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.

Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Pleasure BeachLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice