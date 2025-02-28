Blackpool's new heritage tram workshop attraction set to open in weeks

Blackpool Tramtown - the home of Blackpool’s heritage trams - is launching a new tour experience for the first time.

From Easter, visitors will be able to visit the tram engineering works within an exhibition hall experience, giving visitors the freedom and time to walk around the exhibition.

The display gives people a chance to see the history of Blackpool’s rich tram heritage.

Blackpool Tramtown is launching a new rour for visitors | National World

Paul Galley, Tramtown volunteer coordinator said “I am delighted that Tramtown has survived all the challenges thrown at it and it’s stronger as a result.

“Through the hard work of our amazing volunteers this new visitor experience will not only save Blackpool's heritage trams, it will help regenerate the wider Bloomfield area.”

What Blackpool Transport says

Bryan Lindop head of heritage at Blackpool Transport said: “Being able to open the workshop to the public is something I have always desired but never been able to achieve until now.

“Initially, due to the limited amount of time available since we took over the workshop, we will open it as it is, adding to our displays as we go along, gradually evolving, improving and rotating some of the exhibits on a regular basis.”

Tramtown's new visitor attraction is to open at Easter | National World

Jane Cole, managing director of Blackpool Transport, said: “Delivering this interim opportunity will provide an insightful flavour of just a small part of what we aim to deliver in the future.

“Creating access to as much of our heritage as possible during the interim period in which the Tramtown development is in the funding and delivery stages is key.

“This will enable the public to enjoy the uniqueness of our collections, and it enables us to present a meaningful precursor of the full scheme which is yet to come.”

She said the Blackpool Tram Works is phase one of its heritage plan, adding: “We endeavour to secure funding to get our heritage trams back in operation.”

When will the workshop be open?

Jane Cole added: “We are opening the heritage engineering workshop to the public from Good Friday (April 18) for all four days over the Easter period.

“Thereafter, we will initially operate every Monday and Saturday until further notice, with a view to steadily increasing this to extra days subject to volunteer availability.

“ f anyone fancies joining our hardworking and dedicated team, please contact us. Opening hours will initially be from 10a.m. until 2pm with a separate opportunity to pre-book a guided workshop tour from 3 to 4pm.”

Information and bookings will shortly be available through www.blackpooltransport.com