Blackpool’s much-loved heritage trams are set to make a welcome return next month as part of the town’s popular Lightpool Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After passing rigorous safety checks by independent experts, two historic trams have been cleared to rejoin the fleet during the event, which runs from October 15 to November 1.

Among them is HMS Blackpool (built in 1965), a spectacular illuminated tram designed in the shape of a sea-going frigate, complete with lights and even a ship’s horn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s much-loved heritage trams are set to make a welcome return next month as part of Lightpool Festival | Blackpool Council

It will be joined by tram 717, an iconic 1930s “Balloon” double-decker built by English Electric and restored in its classic green and cream livery.

Both vehicles will operate a series of pre-bookable evening tours along the promenade during the festival.

Martin Gurr, Heritage Operations Manager at Blackpool Trams, said: “Final preparations are now being put in place for the transfer of both trams to our Starr Gate depot, where they can be prepared for service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once they’re back in operation, the trams will be crewed by fully-trained Blackpool Transport drivers and conductors to ensure planned trips meet the latest industry regulations.”

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, added: “We’ve always known how important heritage trams are to our visitor economy. They are a big part of our history and heritage, and it will be great to see them back on the tracks.

“We’ve worked exceptionally hard with Blackpool Transport to make sure they can return for Lightpool Festival, and I really hope that people enjoy seeing the trams and more importantly show their commitment by booking on the pre-paid tours.

“This is one of the real benefits of having a transport company wholly owned by the council, that we can work together and find solutions to put our town first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both trams hold a special place in the town’s history.

Both vehicles will operate a series of pre-bookable evening tours along the promenade during the festival | Blackpool Council

HMS Blackpool is one of several illuminated feature cars built to carry passengers through the famous Blackpool Illuminations, while tram 717 remains the flagship of the heritage fleet, celebrated by enthusiasts for its unique design and longevity.

“Both trams have played a prominent role in the history of Blackpool’s tramway, and it’s fitting they will be the first from our historic fleet returning to the promenade following a complete overhaul of our heritage operations,” Martin added.

Further details about the forthcoming heritage tours will be released in due course, while information on Blackpool’s Lightpool Festival can be found HERE.