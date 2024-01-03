Blackpool Zoo certainly enjoyed 2023 - and hopes things can be as memorable this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Zoo is looking forward to what lies ahead in 2024 after enjoying some exciting new arrivals last year.

The year 2023 was in many ways a vintage one for the zoo and here's why.

Big Cat Habitat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May last year, the Big Cat Habitat opened to the public after the zoo invested £1.5 million into the new enclosure.

It saw the introduction of new male Amur tiger Rusty, who moved to Blackpool from Longleat Safari Park in Warminster.

Blackpool's resident female tiger, Alyona, is in the new zone as well.

The Big Cat Habitat combines increased indoor space and a larger off-show management area with extended external paddocks and improved keeper facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also home to African lion Khari and his pride, who moved in when it was finished.

Rusty, the new male tiger at Blackpool Zoo

Red panda cubs

On June 19 last year, a tiny pair of endangered red panda cubs were born at Blackpool Zoo.

Keepers found the two adorable additions nestled together shortly after their birth

Mum, Alina, and dad, Tao Tao, who successfully raised two cubs in 2021, are caring for their young without any intervention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cute cubs were born just before mum Alina celebrated her fourth birthday yesterday (Wednesday July 26) and have been thriving at Blackpool.

Cute Red Panda cubs at Blackpool Zoo

Luke Forster, deputy section manager at Blackpool Zoo said at the time: “It is wonderful to see Alina and Tao Tao become parents for the second time after they successfully raised two cubs in 2021."

Baby orangutan

On June 14, a tiny, critically endangered baby orangutan was born at the zoo - the first to be born there in two decades.

Jarang was born to mother Jingga and father Kawan and named after an online competition saw the attraction smash its fundraising target for the the Orangutan Foundation A total of £1877.90 was donated by almost 300 people, topping the original goal of £1000 Jingga, who is 13, came to Blackpool in 2017 from her birthplace in Barcelona and 13-year-old Kawan, arrived from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands in 2022.

So cute - Blackpool Zoo's baby orangutan

King Colobus monkey babies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tiny King colobus monkey born at Blackpool Zoo last year was called Charles in honour of His Majesty’s coronation on Saturday May 6.

And there was another, smaller baby colubus born not long after.

Blackpool Zoo is home to 11 of the endangered species after the recent birth of the youngsters.

Mum, Taragi, and dad, Limbali, are experienced parents and the babies were carried round by mum for the first four months before they started to explore their home and get to know the troop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King colobus monkeys are part of the European Endangered Breeding Programme (EEP) and Blackpool is just one of nine zoos across Europe to house a collection.

Luke Minns, Section Manager of Mammals at Blackpool Zoo, said at the time: “We were delighted to welcome these babies to our King colobus troop."