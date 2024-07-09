Blackpool Zoo celebrates Tripadvisor award as a top global attraction
The award comes at a time when the zoo’s conservation efforts have been in the news.
Earlier this year it was announced that two elephants were pregnant at the same time - a relative rarity - and that the new arrivals were expected later in the year.
The zoo has also seen the birth of its second Bornean orangutan baby - another protected species.
What is Traveler’s Choice award?
The Travelers' Choice awards honour travelers' favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Nicola Benstead, PR and Marketing Coordinator at Blackpool Zoo, said: "We’re beyond excited to announce we’ve made it into Tripadvisor's top 10% of attractions worldwide!
“A massive thank you to all our amazing visitors for your reviews and ratings over the past year. Your support has not only helped us win the Travellers’ Choice Award but also aids in the conservation of animals at our zoo and around the globe."
Elephant excitement
Excited keepers at Blackpool Zoo are getting ready to welcome the first two baby elephants to be born there in the zoo’s history.
Plans are well underway to get Base Camp - the name given to the elephant’s home at the zoo - ready for the two 100kg, not so little additions to the zoo’s herd of Asian elephants, including baby proofing the surroundings for the new arrivals.
Mother and daughter duo, Noorjahan and Esha, are both due to give birth to the hugely anticipated babies in late 2024, demonstrating that zoos can play a vital role in conservation.
This Friday (July 12) the zoo is staging its members-only event, Elefest, celebrating all things elephant. The event offers the chance to see most of the animals and also includes live music, food and drink, street markets, expert talks, jumbo prizes, exciting Base Camp tours, and much more.
All funds raised will go towards supporting elephant conservation.
Visit the Blackpool Zoo website for details on membership.
Orangutan arrival
Meanwhile, Summer, the Bornean orangutan, gave birth to a healthy baby boy during the night on Sunday April 28.
Both mother and baby are doing well and living happily alongside another first-time mum, Jingga, and her son Jarang.
The father of both youngsters is Kawan, who came to Blackpool Zoo in 2022, from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).
