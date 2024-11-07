A prolific shoplifter has been jailed following multiple thefts at a Boots store in Blackpool.

Officers attended the store on Bank Hey Street on Monday following reports various items had been stolen.

A 47-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and later charged with eight counts of theft from a shop.

Sabrina Lyttle, of Lune Grove, Blackpool, appeared at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She was subsequently sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Sgt Paul Regan said: “This is another great result which shows how seriously we're tackling shoplifting. ​

“Blackpool Neighbourhood officers have been working covertly for many months now and our results are only achievable with the support of the staff from the retail stores. ​

“I will continue to deploy officers covertly and will provide updates on arrests and sentencing.”​

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.

The operation is backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).​

It sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.