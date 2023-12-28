Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Videos circulating on social media show the top part of the tower well alight – in the area underneath the Crows Nest where visitors can climb up stairs and get fresh air.

At this stage it’s not known whether any people are at the top of the tower, or how much damage has been caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s thought that the incident was first reported at around 2.15pm today (December 28) and people are being evacuated away from the area.

A statement on Lancashire Fire and Rescue’s website says: “We have 6 fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool.

“There may be significant disruption so please stay away from the area.

“The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that people on the promenade are “confused and panicking”.

Blackpool Tower staff have been contacted by the Blackpool Gazette and there is no official comment at this time.