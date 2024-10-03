30 of Britain's most beautiful buildings. We have ranked them lowest to highest.30 of Britain's most beautiful buildings. We have ranked them lowest to highest.
30 of Britain's most beautiful buildings. We have ranked them lowest to highest. | Ginger Comms

Blackpool Tower is named among 30 of Britain's most beautiful - see the full list here

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:45 GMT

New research has revealed Britain's 30 most beautiful buildings - and a famous structure in Lancashire has made the list.

Researchers from leading hotel group Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland polled the nation to discover the most beautiful and iconic buildings across the UK, which has brought together both modern and historic designs.

Lancashire’s own Blackpool Tower has made the list alongside the likes of Buckingham Palace and St Paul’s Cathedral.

For a full list of the 30 top buildings, ranked from lowest to highest, see the pages below.

Glasgow City Chambers in George Square in central Glasgow. This came in 30th place with three per cent of the vote.

1. Glasgow City Chambers in George Square

Glasgow City Chambers in George Square in central Glasgow. This came in 30th place with three per cent of the vote. | Lewis McKenzie/PA Wire. Photo: Lewis McKenzie

Photo Sales
The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre is the perfect place to escape from the stresses of daily life. It was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2003. It came in 29th place with three per cent of the vote.

2. Sheffield's Winter Garden

The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre is the perfect place to escape from the stresses of daily life. It was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2003. It came in 29th place with three per cent of the vote. | National World Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bodleian Abbey in Oxford came in 28th place with three per cent,

3. Bodleian Abbey in Oxford

Bodleian Abbey in Oxford came in 28th place with three per cent, | google Photo: google

Photo Sales
The Barbican Centre will be well-loved by many Londoners. But, its brutalist architecture is another piece of brutalist architecture that provokes strong reactions. It came in 27th place with four per cent of the vote.

4. The Barbican

The Barbican Centre will be well-loved by many Londoners. But, its brutalist architecture is another piece of brutalist architecture that provokes strong reactions. It came in 27th place with four per cent of the vote. | André Langlois Photo: André Langlois

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool TowerBritainLeonardo Hotels UKLancashireBuckingham Palace
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice