Blackpool Tower Eye opens - and other indoor activities available now in Lancashire

Bosses at Blackpool Tower have announced the Blackpool Tower Eye is now open for visitors. For some of the best views in the North West, you can head 380ft in the sky this summer and experience a view like no other - with views on a clear day up to the Lake District and down to Liverpool. And if you dare, you can walk out onto the five-centimetre thick glass viewing platform, where you can look down to see Blackpool Promenade below you.

You begin your visit to the Eye with a 4D Cinema experience, where sensory effects will take you back to where it all began. And when you’re up at the top, treat your other senses with a drink at Bar 380.

Are you brave enough to stand on the glass floor of the Blackpool Tower Eye?

What else is on offer?

If you want to take on other attractions in Blackpool, then why not check out Merlin’s other venues, the Sea Life Centre and Madame Tussards.

Madame Tussards offers zones of models including royals, Coronation Street stars, Marvel superheroes and I’m a Celebrity guests, as well as well-known faces such as Alison Hammond, Ariana Grande and Mo Farah. Book tickets here.