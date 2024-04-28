Blackpool Tower Circus evacuated after performer plunges from 'Wheel of Faith'
A circus show descended into horror yesterday when a performer plummeted to the floor after tumbling from a 'Wheel of Faith' stunt.
A witness told the Mirror that the crowd at Blackpool Tower Circus, including children, looked on in horror as one of two performers on the rotating contraption fell during a show shortly after 5pm on Saturday afternoon. Paramedics rushed to the side of the performer who was taken to hospital for treatment while the circus tent was evacuated, stunned audience members claimed after the accident. The medical condition of the acrobat is not currently known. The Wheel of Faith is a staple of circuses across the country and the world. It involves two or more performers standing on wheels on the end of a long arm that rotates around a central axis. A spokesman for Blackpool Tower said the performer, who fell while performing a rehearsed move, was "recovering well" after being treated for a "minor injury" to their wrist.
A review of the act will now take place in accordance with standard safety procedures, Blackpool Tower confirmed.
Audience members who had to leave the building will be provided with complimentary tickets for a future performance.
