Blackpool Tower Circus audience evacuated after 'Globe of Speed' motorcycle stunt goes wrong
The incident occurred at around 2.30pm, with audience members reporting that the performer was still moving as they were escorted out of the building.
The stunt - which involves motorcyclists riding inside a mesh sphere - is said to have gone wrong, though the extent of the performer’s injuries has not yet been confirmed.
The performer was alone in the cage when the incident occurred.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Tourism Limited said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at The Blackpool Tower Circus earlier today which led to an early ending of the show.
“We are assessing the situation carefully and will provide an update as soon as more information is available.”
Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene and the rider was taken to hospital for treatment.
In April last year, an acrobat fell while performing a 'Wheel of Faith' stunt, prompting an evacuation.
The performer was treated for a minor wrist injury and recovered well, with circus officials emphasizing that all acts are rehearsed under strict safety protocols.
A spokesman for Blackpool Tower Circus said: “We have rigorous safety protocols in place, and the performer was executing a rehearsed move under planned conditions.”