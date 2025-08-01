Two of Blackpool’s biggest attractions have moved to local management in a landmark shift for the resort’s tourism industry.

Blackpool Tower and Madame Tussauds will now be operated by Blackpool Tourism Limited from today, a company wholly owned by Blackpool Council.

The change marks the end of a 14-year management deal with Merlin Entertainments, which had run both attractions since 2010.

Two of Blackpool’s biggest attractions have moved to local management | Google

Blackpool Tourism Limited, which already runs Sandcastle Waterpark and the new Showtown Museum, will also take over day-to-day operations of the Tower’s various attractions, including the Circus, Ballroom Dungeons and Eye.

Kate Shane MBE, Managing Director of Blackpool Tourism Limited, called the move “an exciting new chapter” for the town.

“Bringing these attractions under local management is more than symbolic - it’s a clear and tangible statement of our intent,” she said.

“It provides a powerful opportunity to reimagine and reinvest in these experiences, with the guest journey at the very heart of everything we do.

“These world-class attractions have entertained millions of visitors over the years, and we look forward to welcoming many more as we shape an exciting future together under Blackpool Tourism Limited.”

She added that the change would help support local jobs and provide long-term benefits for the wider economy.

Under the new arrangements, Madame Tussauds and the Blackpool Tower Dungeon will continue to operate under franchise from Merlin – the first time either brand has entered into a franchise deal in the UK.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said the shift to local control would give residents more say over how the attractions are run.

“This is a great day for the future prosperity of our town,” she added. “From today, The Blackpool Tower is run by the people of Blackpool, for the people of Blackpool.”

“When a visitor spends money in the Tower or Madame Tussauds, those pounds are supporting crucial local projects that will help us make Blackpool better for the people who live here.

“I hope that residents really feel ownership of our Tower as a local asset that we are lucky to have and enjoy on our doorstep.

“It also heralds the start of a new era of tourism in Blackpool, where we all work together with one goal, to ensure that we give visitors more reasons to come and stay in Blackpool and welcome the benefits they bring to our local economy and jobs.”