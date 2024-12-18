Blackpool is to receive nearly £3m to tackle homelessness in the resort as latest figures show a rise in the number of people without a proper home.

The council will receive £2.86m in government funding which is £875,000 more than last year and includes grants to prevent homelessness, help rough sleepers and fund services such as drug and alcohol treatment.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has welcomed extra funding to tackle homelessness | Chris Webb

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, who has lobbied for more funding to tackle homelessness, said: "This funding is a much-needed boost for Blackpool, and I am pleased the government has listened to the voices of local communities and the urgent need for support.”

It comes after the latest figures show the council's Housing Options team - which offers emergency support for people who lose their homes - supported 300 more households in 2023/24 compared to the previous year. The overall number of households needing help rose to just over 3,300 compared to around 3,000. 341 people are estimated to be homeless in Blackpool this year, including 157 children.

Figures from the Housing and Homelessness Annual Report for 2023/24 also show the level of homelessness in Blackpool is more than double the national average at 18 per cent per 100,000 households compared to seven per cent for England.

Higher rents and fewer properties due to landlords selling up are among the reasons blamed for more people becoming homeless in Blackpool.

The money will be used to help homeless people and rough sleepers

Mr Webb added:"Homelessness is not just an issue of numbers – it’s about people. Families in our town are struggling, and we’ve seen the tragic reality of children living in temporary accommodation, unable to enjoy a stable, secure home.

"This funding will provide direct help to families and individuals, helping prevent homelessness and giving rough sleepers the chance to turn their lives around."

The total includes -

£1.54m for the Homelessness Prevention Grant: aimed at supporting services that prevent homelessness and provide relief to families and individuals at risk.

£443,000 for Rough Sleeping Prevention and Recovery: focusing on helping rough sleepers, especially those at risk of returning to the streets.

£877,466 for Rough Sleeping Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services: to provide vital specialist treatment and recovery support for rough sleepers struggling with substance misuse.

The funding is part of almost £1bn which will be distributed by the government to councils across England from next spring to tackle homelessness.

A report presented to Blackpool Council's Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee, warns an increase in homelessness "can be largely attributed to the impact that the cost of living/financial crisis had in causing private rents to increase and the sector to contract as landlords had to sell their properties.

"This disproportionately affects Blackpool due to the scale of private rented accommodation in the town."

However the number of households living in temporary accommodation, such as B&Bs, has dropped in 2023/24 to 110 compared to 138 at the end of March 2023 which is a decrease of 20 per cent.

Between seven and nine people are likely to sleep rough in Blackpool on any one night, and there are usually around 16 to 20 different individuals found to be rough sleeping over the course of a month of whom around half will be new to Blackpool.

Emergency provision for rough sleepers during prolonged periods of freezing temperatures has already been used this year with an extra six beds available in existing shelters and B&Bs used where necessary.