Blackpool shoplifter banned from Booths stores across Lancashire for five years
Peter O’Brien, 54, of Adelaide Street, Blackpool, was handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted of a string of shoplifting offences.
He appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on October 27, where magistrates imposed the order aimed at curbing his repeat offending.
Under the terms of the CBO, O’Brien is prohibited from entering or attempting to enter:
- Any Booths store within Lancashire, and
- Any Tesco store in the Lytham St Annes area.
The order will remain in place until 2030.
The case forms part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s crackdown on shoplifting across the county.
The initiative, supported by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, focuses on hotspot patrols, intelligence sharing with retailers and targeting repeat offenders.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said the force remains committed to tackling retail crime and working closely with local businesses to protect staff and communities.