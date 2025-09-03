Blackpool set to light up skies with thrilling new chapter in World Fireworks Championship

Blackpool is preparing to dazzle once again as it unveils an exciting new chapter in its famed World Fireworks Championship.

In a thrilling twist on the traditional competition, previous winners will return each year to battle it out for supremacy.

Over the next three years, nine former champions will compete head-to-head, with one heat winner emerging each season.

Blackpool is preparing to dazzle once again as it unveils an exciting new chapter in its famed World Fireworks Championship. | VisitBlackpool

The drama will reach its peak in 2028 when the three heat winners go head-to-head in a grand finale to claim the coveted Champion of Champions title.

Fans can expect even more spectacular displays than before.

Each team will revisit their previous shows with enhanced effects, upgraded design elements and bespoke soundtracks, taking creativity and ambition to new heights.

The 2025 line-up promises a truly international spectacle, featuring three returning champions:

  • Saturday, September 13 – Amir Morani Fireworks (India), Winner 2023
  • Saturday, September 27 – Dance of Fire (Ukraine), Winner 2019
  • Saturday, October 11 – Orion (Canada), Winner 2015

In a thrilling twist on the traditional competition, previous winners will return each year to battle it out for supremacy | VisitBlackpool

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Firework nights are something very special in the Blackpool calendar and we can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors to the Promenade to see what these three returning competitors have planned.

“To have previous winners competing against each other means the audience will be in for a spectacularly good evening!"

All events are free to attend, with the build-up starting at 7.30pm and displays kicking off around 8.30pm.

For more details on the teams and the 2025 schedule, visit visitblackpool.com/fireworks.

