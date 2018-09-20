Blackpool's Fireworks championship event postponed for a week

A scheduled fireworks event this Friday as part of Blackpool's World Fireworks Championship has been postponed due to bad weather.

The contest was due to take place on September 21 but will now go ahead on September 28.

Visit Blackpool said: "Due to forecasts of exceptionally high winds during Friday 21 September, the scheduled fireworks event on Blackpool's Tower Festival Headland has been postponed.

"The event, which was to include a display by Canada, will now take place on Friday 28 September.

"In turn, the finale to the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool, which features a showcase demonstration by Titanium Fireworks and the announcement of this year's winner, will move from September 28 to Friday 5 October.