Blackpool Royal Visit 2019: LIVE updates and road closures as resort welcomes William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Blackpool today. Follow The Gazette's live blog below for unrivalled coverage of the major event. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at Blackpool Tower at 12.25pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 (Picture: Getty Images)