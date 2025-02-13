Ardwick pub in Blackpool closes for two days ahead of Valentine's Day celebrations
The Ardwick pub is located in Foxhall Road in Blackpool has closed its doors for February 12 and 13 to make ‘temporary refurbishments’ in preparation for the Valentine’s Day celebrations.
The bar offers customers a wide range of different alcoholic drinks, it also has a number of TV’s showing football matches on Sky and BT Sports and lots of other sports.
Customers can also enjoy a game of darts on one of the multiple dart boards.
The pub announced the closure on their Facebook page, reassuring customers that they would be open for Valentines Day on February 14.
The Ardwick pub was approached for comment.