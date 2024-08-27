Blackpool Promenade to be closed to vehicles on certain days this week ahead of Illuminations and other events
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Blackpool Council have said that due to upcoming planned events, the prom will be closed to vehicles on the following dates/times for these events:
Ride the Lights
Today - Prom closed between Squires Gate Lane and Pennystone Road from 6pm until 10.30pm.
Night Run Wednesday - closed between Chapel Street and Pennystone Road from 6.30pm until 10.30pm.
Switch on event
Friday - closed between Chapel Street and Springfield Road from 4pm until 10pm.
St Walburga's Road
St Walburga's Road outside St Mary's Catholic Academy will also be closed from tonight while works to create a new crossing are completed.
Working hours will be overnight between 7pm and 2am. A road closure outside the Academy will be in place during working hours.
The road will be open as usual outside of working hours, however narrow lanes will be in place.
The closure is needed as the next stage in the works to create a new toucan crossing. Works will be carried out to apply new textured road surface and road markings on the approaches to the crossings. The works are expected to be completed Thursday, weather permitting. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted and motorists are asked to plan extra time for their journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.