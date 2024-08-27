Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Promenade will be closed to vehicles on certain days this week ahead of Illuminations and other events taking place.

Blackpool Council have said that due to upcoming planned events, the prom will be closed to vehicles on the following dates/times for these events:

Due to upcoming planned events, the Blackpool Promenade will be closed to vehicles at certain times and days this week. | Google

Ride the Lights

Today - Prom closed between Squires Gate Lane and Pennystone Road from 6pm until 10.30pm.

Night Run Wednesday - closed between Chapel Street and Pennystone Road from 6.30pm until 10.30pm.

Switch on event

Friday - closed between Chapel Street and Springfield Road from 4pm until 10pm.

St Walburga's Road

St Walburga's Road outside St Mary's Catholic Academy will also be closed from tonight while works to create a new crossing are completed.

St Walburga's Road outside St Mary's Catholic Academy will also be closed from tonight while works to create a new crossing are completed. | Google

Working hours will be overnight between 7pm and 2am. A road closure outside the Academy will be in place during working hours.

The road will be open as usual outside of working hours, however narrow lanes will be in place.

The closure is needed as the next stage in the works to create a new toucan crossing. Works will be carried out to apply new textured road surface and road markings on the approaches to the crossings. The works are expected to be completed Thursday, weather permitting. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted and motorists are asked to plan extra time for their journey.