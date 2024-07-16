Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire’s iconic theme park, Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is in the running for 12 national awards in the UK’s Theme Park Awards.

The 128-year-old attraction has receieved nominations in categories including Theme Park of the Year, Best Theme Park for Families, Best Seaside Park and the Best Theme Park for Thrills.

The awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks.

Major contenders for the awards are likely to include Alton Towers and Drayton Manor in Staffordshire, Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Lancashire, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey, LEGOLAND Windsor in Berkshire and Paultons Park in Hampshire.

Amanda Thompson, CEO of the Pleasure Beach described the nominations ‘as really special’ and said ‘she was proud of the offering at the resort’.

A shortlist of nominations was compiled by judges including the Chief Executive of the British Association of British Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions and the chairman of the rollercoaster club of Great Britain. across 22 award categories.

The public will then asked to vote for their favourite theme parks across the UK from July 22.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been nominated in the following 12 categories:

Theme Park of The Year

Best Reimagined Attraction (Alice in Wonderland and Ghost Train)

Best Theme Park for Families

Best Theme Park for Toddlers (Nickelodeon Land)

Best Theme Park for Thrills

Best Seaside Park

Best Ride Storytelling (Valhalla and Wallace & Gromit's Thrill-O-Matic)

Best Theme Park Map

Best New Food or Retail Outlet (Juiced Up)

Best Customer Service

Best Value Theme Park

Best Social Media Content

A total of 28,652 nominations were received with a total of 38 nominated in 2024.

Amanda Thompson said: “It feels really special to be nominated yet again for so many awards. We’re proud of offering, and proud of all of our staff who continue to make us great.

“All of your votes mean so much to us and we hope to bring home some awards again this year.”

Last year the Pleasure Beach was won eight awards across multiple categories behind Alton Towers with eleven and Drayton Manor which also got eight.

The other UK theme parks hoping to receive multiple nominations include Adventure Island in Essex, Blackgang Chine on the Isle of Wight, Crealy in Devon, Dreamland in Kent, Drusillas Park in Sussex, Fantasy Island in Lincolnshire, Flamingo Land and Lightwater Valley in Yorkshire, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, Pettitts and ROARR! in Norfolk, Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire, Pleasurewood Hills in Suffolk, Sundown Adventureland in Nottinghamshire, Twinlakes in Leicestershire, Wicksteed Park in Northamptonshire and the various Gulliver's Theme Parks.

A full list of nominees and how to find votes can be found here.

The public vote will take place from July 22 until September 1. These votes will be combined with those of the Expert Judges to generate the final results, which will be announced at this year’s awards event on 19 September.