Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort is set to give thrillseekers a Halloween to remember – with a brand new live scare zone hidden inside one of its oldest rides.

The resort has announced the addition of ‘Abyss’, a terrifying walk-through experience that will see the 120-year-old River Caves overrun by demons as part of this year’s Journey to Hell: Freak Nights.

Opening on Thursday, October 23, the live-action attraction will plunge guests into the darkness of the historic ride, which first opened in 1905, with a gatekeeper guiding them “down to hell”.

The River Caves has long been considered one of the park’s eeriest rides – even in daylight – and is a favourite of filmmaker Tim Burton, director of Netflix’s Wednesday.

Now, Pleasure Beach bosses say it will be “scarier than ever”, with references woven in to hint at the park’s next major rollercoaster, Aviktas, due to open in 2026.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Last year’s Journey to Hell events were our best ever, and we knew we had to raise the bar yet again.

“River Caves has its own unique, 120-year-old legacy, so transforming it into the terrifying ‘Abyss’ for Halloween allows people to experience it in a completely new way, ahead of its re-imagining.

“Our thrilling rides and our own eerie history set us apart from other scare attractions, and this year promises to be a Halloween event unlike any other.”

‘Abyss’ joins four returning scare zones in the Halloween line-up:

Down the Rabbit Hole – a nightmarish take on the Alice in Wonderland ride.

Cabinet of Curiosities – a maze of disturbing creatures and oddities.

Ghost Train: Vault of Shadows – a revamped storyline inside the world’s first Ghost Train, said to be haunted by former ride operator ‘Cloggy’.

Twisted Tunnels – a chilling walk through the century-old underground passages beneath the park.

Guests can also enjoy unlimited rides after dark on classics including the Grand National and Flying Machines, along with live music, roaming actors and the return of Lougarock the seven-foot werewolf.

Halloween food and cocktails will also be on offer.

Journey to Hell: Freak Nights runs from October 23 to November 1.

Tickets start from £39.50 and can be booked at blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.

Early-bird customers booking before September 13 can get 10% off with the code JTH10.