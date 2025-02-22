Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort teases update to Wallace & Gromit's Thrill-O-Matic ride following new film
First opening in April 2013 after a £5.25m investment, the ride marked Wallace and Gromit's theme park debut, replacing the Gold Mine ride, which ran from 1971 to 2011.
Designed in collaboration with Aardman and the park's staff over three years, the attraction lets visitors ride in a giant slipper through memorable scenes from A Matter of Loaf and Death and The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.
Now, following the release of Vengeance Most Fowl, the park is hinting at an exciting addition.
In a recent statement, Pleasure Beach Resort said: “We’ve seen lots of conversation online surrounding the new Vengeance Most Fowl film, and we love it as much as you do.
“Stay tuned!”
While details remain scarce, it seems Wallace & Gromit fans have something to look forward to in the future.
The teaser comes on the heels of a major update to the park’s Ice Blast ride, now rebranded as Launch Pad for the 2025 season.
The ride features a completely overhauled pressure cylinder, enhanced theming and new branding.
The upgraded cylinder is designed to increase PSI, intensifying the ride’s force and acceleration for a more thrilling experience.
Karl Murphy, director of engineering, said: “The higher the pressure, the greater the build-up of kinetic energy.
“By increasing the PSI we’ve increased the force, and therefore the acceleration of speed is greater, meaning riders will feel a huge difference and shoot to the sky with more power than ever before.
“This new cylinder is what’s going to create those stomach dropping moments and feelings of weightlessness that guests are going to love.”
An S&S engineer from the United States was on-site Monday to oversee the installation of the new cylinder, marking a key milestone in the ride's transformation.
Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “We’ve previously spoken about this era being a period of evolution for us, with a focus on renewing our ride offering.
“While Launch Pad is only the first chapter of a much longer story, it’s exceptionally exciting to see this first milestone happening before our eyes.”
