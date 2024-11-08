A man who threatened to jump off a pier in Blackpool after stabbing a person in the resort has been jailed.

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the leg on Elizabeth Street at around 10.30am on Tuesday, July 4.

Stefan Taylor was identified as a suspect following enquiries.

Taylor was later spotted by police in the town centre shortly afterwards, but he fled the area when officers told him to stop.

He ran to North Pier before climbing over the railings. He then ripped bricks from the pier and threw them at officers while shouting abuse.

Taylor - who refused to engage with police for more than two hours - also snapped the cables that connect the pier’s CCTV.

A large number of resources from both police and other emergency services were called to the scene due to the concern for his safety.

When was eventually arrested after a police negotiator talked him down, he was found carrying cannabis.

Taylor, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to Section 20 wounding, criminal damage, intentionally/ recklessly causing a public nuisance and possession of Class B drugs.

He was jailed for five years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.