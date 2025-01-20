Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool man sought in connection with a burglary is also wanted on recall to prison.

Officers want to speak to Kenneth Dickson as part of their enquiries into a burglary.

The 32-year-old is also wanted recall to prison and for breaching his notification requirements.

Dickson - who from the Albert Road area of Blackpool - is described as 6ft 2in tall, of large build, with short hair and a scar on his hairline.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0276 of December 28.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.