Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:31 GMT
A Blackpool man who is wanted as part of an investigation into a kidnapping has links to Preston.

Luke Drinkwater - also known as Luke McGee - is wanted by police as part of their enquiries into an offence of kidnapping.

The 25-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair.

Luke Drinkwater, from Blackpool, is wanted as part of an investigation into a kidnapping | Lancashire Police

He is from Blackpool but also has links to Preston.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0676 of January 6.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

