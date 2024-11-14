Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Blackpool has been spared an immediate spell behind bars after his unsafe gas work put people’s lives at risk.

Mehmet Kalyoncu, who pleaded guilty on the first day of a proposed trial, was given a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for the same period.

The 57-year-old, who was not Gas Safe Registered, installed various gas appliances and pipework at an address in the town. It was only when concerns were raised about the work to the Gas Safe Register that investigators visited the property and found gas fittings had been left in an unsafe state.

Previous warning

When the matter was then referred to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for investigation, it became clear that Kalyoncu had previously been served with a prohibition notice to not undertake any further gas work unless he was Gas Safe registered.

Gas safety

As part of its investigation, HSE found that despite the earlier prohibition notice, Kalyoncu continued to carry out unregistered and unsafe gas work, putting members of the public at “considerable risk” from unsafe gas fittings and appliances.

Guilty plea

Mehmet Kalyoncu, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to breaching section 33(1)(g) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and Regulations 3(3) and 6(2) of the Gas Safety (Installation & Use) Regulations 1998. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay costs of £600 at a trial at Preston Crown Court on October 29, 2024.

HSE principal inspector Caroline Shorrock said: “Mehmet Kalyoncu showed a complete disregard to the safety of the public. He carried out unsafe gas work that put people at risk. The fact he had already been served with a notice to not do this unless Gas Safe registered makes this case even worse.”

“All gas work must be done by registered Gas Safe Register engineers to ensure the highest standards are met to prevent injury and loss of life. The public should always ask to see the gas engineer’s identification and check the registration number online.”

How to contact the Gas Safe Register

Gas engineers and consumers can contact the Gas Safe Register in any of these ways:

Gas Safe Register

Phone – Consumers: 0800 408 5500; Engineers: 0800 408 5577

Email – [email protected]