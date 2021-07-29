Blackpool man Jordan Lee found guilty of murdering 'blue-eyed angel' daughter Willow

Jordan Lee, 29, of Onslow Road in Layton, claimed his four month old daughter Willow rolled off a sofa and possibly hit her head while he played Call Of Duty at his home on Thursday, December 3.

But the jury saw through his web of lies and found him guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court today.

In a statement, his ex-partner and Willow's mum Jade Bell said: "My precious, innocent daughter Willow was almost five months old when she died... to watch her die was horrific and heartbreaking, but to then find out what had happened to her, that she died because of her father's selfish actions, was devastating.

Willow Lee was just four months old when she was murdered

"We all miss her dearly. There are not enough words to express that, and to have lost her at such a young age and in the way we have has affected me and my family so much, and my life will never be the same without my blue-eyed angel.

"I could talk about her forever and how she will always be my perfect baby, and always my Willow Grace.

"It's hard to comprehend that the person who was supposed to love and protect her as a father could be responsible for her no longer being with us.

"My last memory I have of my Willow is her in the ICU at Alder Hey Children's Hospital. My mum, dad, and grandma were on either side of her. The sight of her helpless with tubes and wires attached to her little body, attached to a life-support machine, is something that I will never forget.

Willow Lee died after being attacked by her dad Jordan on December 3 last year

"The feelings were unbelievable, but I had to let my precious girl go. It was heartbreaking, it still is heartbreaking and will always be heartbreaking. At that point, I could never see how life could be normal again for me and my family, and of course it never will.

"I feel all the overwhelming love I have for her, and I feel the grief and horror of losing her every single day."

Lee was supposed to be looking after his baby daughter while Jade went to work, but became increasingly angry with her as the day progressed.

At 1.18pm his brother Daniel Lee, who also lived at the Onslow Road address, messaged Jade: "He's seriously not fit to be a father. I feel sorry for Willow." He told her Willow had been crying all day and that his brother was 'getting really angry and shouting at her'.

Jordan Lee. Picture from Lancashire police

In return, Jade texted "Please, please make sure he doesn't hurt her in any way" and "please make sure my baby is safe Dan."

At around 5pm, Daniel again heard Lee shouting at his daughter to 'shut up'.

The sound of Willow crying, followed by a thud, was captured in a Snapchat recording taken by Daniel. Afterwards, Lee ran upstairs withe baby in his arms and showed her to his brother, who said she looked 'unresponsive and floppy'.

Lee told both paramedics and Jade that Willow had fallen off the sofa. She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where she died on December 6.

A post mortem examination found Willow had sustained a serious traumatic head injury consistent with an assault, forceful shaking and a probable impact to the head, and pathologists concluded the degree of force required was considerable and would have caused her 'immense pain and suffering'.

She suffered a bleed to the brain and bruises on the left side of her face.

Ms Bell said: "No parent should ever have to see their child die. The way Willow died, at the hands of her father who should have loved her unconditionally but instead killed her in such a brutal manner and has showed no remorse, is unimaginable."