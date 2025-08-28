Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025: Everything you need to know including timings, parking and weather
What time does it start?
Gates open at 4pm, with performances starting around 5.30pm.
The Illuminations will be switched on at 9.15pm and remain lit until 1am.
They will then shine nightly from 8pm, with earlier switch-on times as the nights draw in.
On the final day, January 4, they will be on from 4.30pm to 10.30pm.
Where will it take place?
The Switch-On concert takes place on the promenade near Blackpool Tower.
Who is switching them on?
Popstar Olly Murs will perform an hour-long set on stage at the Tower Festival Headland before flipping the switch.
Who else is performing?
Olly Murs will be joined by X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, rock band Toploader and local Blackpool talent.
Can I attend without an e-ticket?
Yes. While the Tower Festival Headland arena requires e-tickets, you don’t need a ticket to enjoy the show.
A live screening zone will be set up on the Promenade near Central Pier showing all performances and the moment Olly switches on the lights.
Visitors can also enjoy the traditional Blackpool atmosphere along the six-mile Illuminations route.
Do e-tickets guarantee entry?
No. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Organisers recommend arriving by 8.15pm at the latest.
VisitBlackpool said: “As tickets are complimentary, people often request more than they need, so we issue extra tickets to allow for this. We recommend arriving early to avoid disappointment.”
Where can I park?
Blackpool has many council-owned car parks across the town. A full list of locations can be found HERE.
How do I get there from Blackpool North railway station?
The Tower Festival Headland is a ten-minute walk from the station. Head down Talbot Road to the Promenade, then turn left towards Blackpool Tower.
How do I get there by tram or bus?
Due to the expected crowds, trams will operate a ‘split service’.
Anyone travelling towards Starr Gate can catch the tram at Manchester Square, while North Pier is the best stop for customers heading for Fleetwood and Cleveleys.
Buses will also be diverted away from the promenade from midday.
Full details of bus and tram services for Switch-On and the Illuminations season are available HERE.
What will the weather be like?
Low pressure over northern UK will bring showers on Thursday and Friday. Heavy showers are expected Friday morning but should ease around midday.
What's new this year?
A trio of huge smoke-breathing dragons will form the centrepiece of this year's Blackpool Illuminations - part of a project by creative curator and flamboyant interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.
Wrapped around turrets, the dragons will "come alive" with light and smoke on the Tower Festival Headland.
There will also be a new projection on the Blackpool Tower building by artist Ant Dickinson.
He is including an interactive element which will enable visitors to scan a QR code to "summon their chosen dragon and see it move across the building".
Illuminated artworks include a section featuring wildlife paintings from Robert E Fuller, pampered pets dressed in regal outfits with gilded collars, and a huge installation inspired by the bright trails of stars and satellites moving across the night sky.