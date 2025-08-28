Singer Olly Murs will switch on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations this Friday, August 29. Here’s everything you need to know about the big event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What time does it start?

Gates open at 4pm, with performances starting around 5.30pm.

The Illuminations will be switched on at 9.15pm and remain lit until 1am | Daniel Martino

The Illuminations will be switched on at 9.15pm and remain lit until 1am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will then shine nightly from 8pm, with earlier switch-on times as the nights draw in.

On the final day, January 4, they will be on from 4.30pm to 10.30pm.

Where will it take place?

The Switch-On concert takes place on the promenade near Blackpool Tower.

Who is switching them on?

Popstar Olly Murs will perform an hour-long set on stage at the Tower Festival Headland before flipping the switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Olly Murs will switch on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations | submit

Who else is performing?

Olly Murs will be joined by X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, rock band Toploader and local Blackpool talent.

Can I attend without an e-ticket?

Yes. While the Tower Festival Headland arena requires e-tickets, you don’t need a ticket to enjoy the show.

A live screening zone will be set up on the Promenade near Central Pier showing all performances and the moment Olly switches on the lights.

Visitors can also enjoy the traditional Blackpool atmosphere along the six-mile Illuminations route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do e-tickets guarantee entry?

No. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Organisers recommend arriving by 8.15pm at the latest.

VisitBlackpool said: “As tickets are complimentary, people often request more than they need, so we issue extra tickets to allow for this. We recommend arriving early to avoid disappointment.”

While the Tower Festival Headland arena requires e-tickets, you don’t need a ticket to enjoy the show | National World Resell

Where can I park?

Blackpool has many council-owned car parks across the town. A full list of locations can be found HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do I get there from Blackpool North railway station?

The Tower Festival Headland is a ten-minute walk from the station. Head down Talbot Road to the Promenade, then turn left towards Blackpool Tower.

How do I get there by tram or bus?

Due to the expected crowds, trams will operate a ‘split service’.

Anyone travelling towards Starr Gate can catch the tram at Manchester Square, while North Pier is the best stop for customers heading for Fleetwood and Cleveleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses will also be diverted away from the promenade from midday.

Full details of bus and tram services for Switch-On and the Illuminations season are available HERE.

A live screening zone will be set up on the Promenade near Central Pier | National World Resell

What will the weather be like?

Low pressure over northern UK will bring showers on Thursday and Friday. Heavy showers are expected Friday morning but should ease around midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's new this year?

A trio of huge smoke-breathing dragons will form the centrepiece of this year's Blackpool Illuminations - part of a project by creative curator and flamboyant interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Wrapped around turrets, the dragons will "come alive" with light and smoke on the Tower Festival Headland.

There will also be a new projection on the Blackpool Tower building by artist Ant Dickinson.

He is including an interactive element which will enable visitors to scan a QR code to "summon their chosen dragon and see it move across the building".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illuminated artworks include a section featuring wildlife paintings from Robert E Fuller, pampered pets dressed in regal outfits with gilded collars, and a huge installation inspired by the bright trails of stars and satellites moving across the night sky.