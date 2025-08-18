Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2025: Can you still go without a ticket

Blackpool’s biggest night returns on August 29 with Olly Murs headlining the Switch-On. Here’s what you need to know if you don’t have a ticket.

The biggest night in Blackpool’s calendar – the Illuminations Switch-On – is just around the corner.

But if you missed out on the ticket ballot, can you still join in? Here’s everything you need to know.

Blackpool’s biggest night returns on August 29 | submit

Can I go if I don’t have an e-ticket?

Yes. While the Tower Festival Headland arena will only be open to those with e-tickets, organisers have confirmed that you don’t need a ticket to enjoy the show.

A dedicated live screening zone will be set up on the Promenade near Central Pier, with big screens relaying all the performances and the magical moment Olly flicks the switch.

Visitors can also enjoy the traditional Blackpool atmosphere along the seafront as the Illuminations light up six miles of the resort.

Who’s performing?

Olly Murs – fresh from his UK arena tour, he’ll perform a free hour-long set before pulling the switch.

– fresh from his UK arena tour, he’ll perform a free hour-long set before pulling the switch. Toploader – the English rock trio famous for Dancing in the Moonlight.

– the English rock trio famous for Dancing in the Moonlight. Louisa Johnson – X Factor winner.

– X Factor winner. Blackpool Introduces – a showcase of local talent.

Popstar Olly Murs is the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations switch-on star | submit

Gates to the main arena open at 4pm.

Performances begin from around 5.30pm.

How do tickets work if you’ve got one?

Winners of the ballot will receive an e-ticket from Skiddle by Friday, August 23.

You can print it or download it to the Skiddle app to be scanned at the gates. Everyone in your group will need a ticket to enter the arena.

What about bags, food and drink?

No large bags, backpacks, holdalls or suitcases are allowed.

No food or drink can be brought in (there will be stalls on site).

All bags will be searched at the gates.

A dedicated live screening zone will be set up on the Promenade near Central Pier | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

How do I get there?

The Switch-On Arena is on the Tower Festival Headland, opposite the Blackpool Tower.

If driving, use Central Car Park Multi-Storey.

From Blackpool North station, it’s a 10-minute walk to the arena via the Promenade.

Tickets are not for resale.

Organisers say anyone buying through unofficial channels risks being refused entry.