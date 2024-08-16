Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents are being given special access to to check out Blackpool Illuminations before the official switch on.

The annual Ride the Lights event is returning to Blackpool Promenade Tuesday, August 27.

For one night only, the six miles of Promenade will be closed to give thousands of cyclists an opportunity to get a sneak preview of the Illuminations before the official switch-on later that week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ride at any point along the promenade from Starr Gate at South Shore to Red Bank Road in Bispham. You can ride as much or as little of the route as you are able.

Sign up for our free newsletters now Why not join in the creative fun by designing your very own Illuminations display on your bike? Decorate your ride with colourful lights, lamps and lanterns to show off your illuminations design ideas. Light your ride... then ride the lights!

The Promenade will be closed to cars between 7pm and 10pm.

Blackpool's famous Illuminations stretched overhead as these cyclists enjoyed Ride the Lights

Important safety advice

In order to keep everyone safe, there are a few things to remember:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All bikes must have a minimum of one white light at the front and one red light at the back.

It is highly recommended that all participants should wear a cycle helmet.

A responsible adult must accompany all children.

Please be aware that the tramway will be operational throughout the ride, take special care in the area around North Pier/Metropole Hotel

Marshalls and First Aiders will be on hand along the route.

Bike Doctors and support vehicles will be on hand to look after breakdowns.

The road will re-open to traffic at 10pm. Please try to plan your ride to reach your destination by this time, and be aware of traffic after this time.

Blackpool Illuminations Ride the Lights 2019

Where can I park for Ride The Lights?

Ride The Lights is one of the most eagerly anticipated annual events in Blackpool's calendar. Therefore, car parks can reach capacity by early evening. A list of car parks is available here. To help alleviate congestion in the town centre, the P2 car park at Blackpool Airport will be used as an overspill area at a cost of £5 per vehicle via PayByPhone, open from 16:00 – 23:00. There will be no park and ride service so people using the car park will have to make their own way to the nearest bus stops on Squires Gate Lane or Squires Gate tram stop, approximately a 10 minute walk from the car park. Sat Nav: Squires Gate Ln, Blackpool FY4 2QY

It's 100 percent a success! Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade

Where is the starting point?

You have the flexibility to ride the route as per your convenience, starting from Starr Gate in South Shore and ending at Red Bank Road in Bispham. Whether you're up for the whole length of the promenade or just a section of it, the choice is entirely yours.