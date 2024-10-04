Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study has named Blackpool as the most accessible place to get a pint in the UK, outside of Greater London.

A new study conducted by Casino slots used Bing maps to find the number of pubs per 1000 hectares in local authorities to find the place where it is easiest to find a pint.

The research concluded that Blackpool had 37.28 pubs per 1,000 hectares, which is 246% higher than the national average of 10.77 pubs per 1,000 hectares.

This amounts to their being 130 pubs in Blackpool and Ma Kellys and the Bridge were identified at some of the favourite pubs in Blackpool.

The runners up in the research were Portsmouth with the second-highest number of pubs per 1,000 hectares at 37.15 - 245% higher than the UK average which means that Portsmouth has a total of 150 pubs. With one of Portsmouth’s oldest pubs- The Dolphin- - being a favourite for Portsmouth residents.

Liverpool came third, with 36.8 pubs per 1000 hectares. Among the 408 pubs in Liverpool, Ranelagh’s Tavern, The Globe and The Midland are highly rated choices near Liverpool Central Station for those looking to grab a pint.

At the other end of the scale, Na h-Eileanan Siar, also known as the Outer Hebrides, is the most challenging place to get a pint, with only 0.04 pubs per 1,000 hectares, which is 99.6% lower than the UK average.

The Shetland Islands and Highland rank joint second at 0.05 pubs per 1,000 hectares, which is 99.5% below the national average.

Third is the Orkney Islands at 0.06 pubs per 1,000 hectares – 99.4% lower than the UK average.

The full results of the research can be found below:

Rank/Local authority/ Number of pubs per area (1,000 hectares)

1. Blackpool: 37.28

2. Portsmouth: 37.15

3. Liverpool: 36.48

4. Brighton and Hove: 35.86

5. Norwich: 33.83

6. Bristol: 33.46

7. Manchester: 31.56

8. Oxford: 27.41

9. Nottingham: 27.07

10. Southampton: 25.06