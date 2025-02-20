Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week inc new Stabrucks

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 22 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include plans for a new Starbucks, an expansion of a holiday park and the conversion of a boutique store into a betting shop among other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.
