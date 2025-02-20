Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week inc new Stabrucks

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 22 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

50 All Hallows Road, Blackpool FY2 0AY Application validated on Feb 10 for erection of a two-storey side extension, a first floor roof lift and a two-storey front extension, and use as altered as a shop and self-storage units at ground floor and dance studio at first floor.

7 Ingleton Avenue, Blackpool FY2 0DX Application validated on Feb 10 for erection of a single storey rear extension.

31 Knowsley Crescent, Weeton with Preese PR4 3ND Application validated on Feb 10 for application for prior notification of single storey rear extension with a projection of 5.10m, height of 3.65m and eaves of 2.75m