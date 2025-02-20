Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week inc new Stabrucks

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 08:29 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (February 10 and February 16).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 22 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include plans for a new Starbucks, an expansion of a holiday park and the conversion of a boutique store into a betting shop among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between Febraury 10 and February 16.

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning applications

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between Febraury 10 and February 16. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Feb 10 for erection of a two-storey side extension, a first floor roof lift and a two-storey front extension, and use as altered as a shop and self-storage units at ground floor and dance studio at first floor.

2. 50 All Hallows Road, Blackpool FY2 0AY

Application validated on Feb 10 for erection of a two-storey side extension, a first floor roof lift and a two-storey front extension, and use as altered as a shop and self-storage units at ground floor and dance studio at first floor. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Feb 10 for erection of a single storey rear extension.

3. 7 Ingleton Avenue, Blackpool FY2 0DX

Application validated on Feb 10 for erection of a single storey rear extension. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Feb 10 for application for prior notification of single storey rear extension with a projection of 5.10m, height of 3.65m and eaves of 2.75m

4. 31 Knowsley Crescent, Weeton with Preese PR4 3ND

Application validated on Feb 10 for application for prior notification of single storey rear extension with a projection of 5.10m, height of 3.65m and eaves of 2.75m | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeCouncilStarbucks
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice