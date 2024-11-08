Across Blackpool and Fylde, 20 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new spa, a new 150 space car park at Lytham Hall and changes to a Lancashire Police station among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System .

1 . Blackpool & Fylde planning applications Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between October 28-November 3 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . 427 Bae Systems Warton Aerodrome, Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton PR4 1AX Application validated on Oct 28 for replacement of existing wall mounted external lighting to north, south, east and west elevations of an existing office building (no. 427). | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Fourways, Fox Lane Ends, Westby with Plumptons PR4 2PJ Application validated on Oct 28 for single storey rear extension | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Briarfield, Lodge Lane, Singleton FY6 8LT Application validated on Oct 28 for single storey rear extension | Google Maps Photo Sales