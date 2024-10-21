Across Blackpool and Fylde, 26 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include nine new homes, lots of new holiday flats and electrical vehicle charging points at Blackpool Retail Park among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System .

Blackpool & Fylde planning applications

Seafield House, 23 Seafield Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5PY Application validated on Oct 14 for proposed felling of isle of man palm tree within rear garden of house and within lytham conservation area

Blackpool Retail Park, Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2RP Application validated on Oct 15 for formation of 4 electrical vehicle charging points, including the installation of 4 upstands, a feeder pillar, 8 bollards and associated landscaping to existing carpark.

47 North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 8NH Application validated on Oct 15 for erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory.