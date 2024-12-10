Across Blackpool and Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include renewed proposals for a new pub/restaurant, a new smoking area for a private member’s club and various house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Blackpool & Fylde planning Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between December 2- December 8

2 . 25 Leicester Road, Blackpool FY1 4HL Application validated on Dec 2 for use of premises as a residential care home for 2 young people.

3 . 4 Kingsmere Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 3AT Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of single storey rear extension

4 . 1 Gilbert Way, Bryning with Warton PR4 1FE Application validated on Dec 2 for part two storey part single storey rear extension