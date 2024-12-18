Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision inc changes at McDonalds

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 13:41 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (December 9 and December 15).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 12 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new electric car charging points at a McDonald’s restaurant, the change of use of a house into a residential family assessment centre and changes to already approved developments among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

All the Blackpool & Fylde planning applicaitons validated between December 9 and December 15

1. Blackpool & Fylde planning (9/12-15/12)

All the Blackpool & Fylde planning applicaitons validated between December 9 and December 15 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 9 for installation of 2 rapid electric vehicle charging stations with ancillary equipment within the car park in place of existing vehicle parking spaces.

2. Mcdonalds, Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool FY4 4NY

Application validated on Dec 9 for installation of 2 rapid electric vehicle charging stations with ancillary equipment within the car park in place of existing vehicle parking spaces. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 9 for erection of a single storey rear extension.

3. 24 Woodridge Avenue, Blackpool FY5 1PR

Application validated on Dec 9 for erection of a single storey rear extension. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 10 for discharge of condition 8 (talbot road retaining wall aip) attached to planning permission 24/0215

4. Land to the north east of Blackpool North Train Station Car Park, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3EZ

Application validated on Dec 10 for discharge of condition 8 (talbot road retaining wall aip) attached to planning permission 24/0215 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeCouncilMcDonaldsRestaurant
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice