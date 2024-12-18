Across Blackpool and Fylde, 12 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new electric car charging points at a McDonald’s restaurant, the change of use of a house into a residential family assessment centre and changes to already approved developments among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Blackpool & Fylde planning (9/12-15/12) All the Blackpool & Fylde planning applicaitons validated between December 9 and December 15

2 . Mcdonalds, Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool FY4 4NY Application validated on Dec 9 for installation of 2 rapid electric vehicle charging stations with ancillary equipment within the car park in place of existing vehicle parking spaces.

3 . 24 Woodridge Avenue, Blackpool FY5 1PR Application validated on Dec 9 for erection of a single storey rear extension.

4 . Land to the north east of Blackpool North Train Station Car Park, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3EZ Application validated on Dec 10 for discharge of condition 8 (talbot road retaining wall aip) attached to planning permission 24/0215