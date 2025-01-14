Across Blackpool and Fylde, 21 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include changes at Blackpool Airport, Notarianni’s and Mill Farm Sports Village among other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Blackpool and Fylde planning applications
2. 35 Wilson Square, Blackpool FY5 1RF
3. 52 Ribby Road, Kirkham PR4 2BA
4. 9 Lomond Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 3LX
