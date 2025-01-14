Across Blackpool and Fylde, 21 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes at Blackpool Airport, Notarianni’s and Mill Farm Sports Village among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

35 Wilson Square, Blackpool FY5 1RF Application validated on Jan 6 for erection of front and rear dormers

52 Ribby Road, Kirkham PR4 2BA Application validated on Jan 6 for single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and outbuilding