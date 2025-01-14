Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week including changes at Blackpool Airport

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 15:05 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (January 6 and January 12).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 21 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes at Blackpool Airport, Notarianni’s and Mill Farm Sports Village among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool and Fylde planning applications validated between January 6 and January 12

1. Blackpool and Fylde planning applications

Blackpool and Fylde planning applications validated between January 6 and January 12 | Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 6 for erection of front and rear dormers

2. 35 Wilson Square, Blackpool FY5 1RF

Application validated on Jan 6 for erection of front and rear dormers | Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 6 for single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and outbuilding

3. 52 Ribby Road, Kirkham PR4 2BA

Application validated on Jan 6 for single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and outbuilding | Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 6 for single storey side/rear extension to dwelling including re-positioning of shed within rear garden

4. 9 Lomond Avenue, Lytham St Annes FY8 3LX

Application validated on Jan 6 for single storey side/rear extension to dwelling including re-positioning of shed within rear garden | Google Maps

