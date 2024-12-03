Across Blackpool and Fylde, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include updates to the new Umami World Kitchen, changes to an already approved housing estate and various house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Blackpool & Fylde planning applications Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between November 25 and December 1 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . 61-71 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU Appliction validated on Nov 25 for display internally illuminated fascia sign | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Land south of Queensway (Richmond Point), Lytham St Annes Appliction validated on Nov 25 under s106a of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to modify an extant planning obligation relating to planning permissions 08/0058, 17/0861, 17/0862, 18/0544, 18/0546 and 22/0188 to alter: 1) definition of “planning permission” to include reference to application 23/0537; and 2) triggers for delivery of highway infrastructure in paragraphs 23.1.1 and 23a.1 of schedule 2 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . 54 Huntingdon Road, Blackpool FY5 1SR Appliction validated on Nov 26 for use of premises as a residential care home for up to 2 young people | Google Maps Photo Sales