Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week (November 11 and November 17).

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 13 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include an expansion of a Lancashire military barracks and of a retail shop, as well as three new holiday flats among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

Blackpool and Fylde planning applications validated between November 11 and November 17

1. Blackpool and Fylde planning applications

Blackpool and Fylde planning applications validated between November 11 and November 17 | Google Maps

Appliction validated on Nov 11 for discharge of condition 14 (landscape proposals site access plan) attached to planning permission 22/0670.

2. Bispham High School, Bispham Road, Blackpool FY2 0NH

Appliction validated on Nov 11 for discharge of condition 14 (landscape proposals site access plan) attached to planning permission 22/0670. | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 11 for application to discharge condition 3 (foul and surface water drainage scheme), condition 4 (travel plan), condition 5 (bat and bird boxes) on planning permission 23/0167

3. Prince's Meadows, land off A585, Kirkham

Application validated on Nov 11 for application to discharge condition 3 (foul and surface water drainage scheme), condition 4 (travel plan), condition 5 (bat and bird boxes) on planning permission 23/0167 | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 11 for a single storey rear extension

4. 4 Sherburne Avenue, Kirkham PR4 2JU

Application validated on Nov 11 for a single storey rear extension | Google Maps

