Blackpool firefighters continue to work on hotel blaze as pictures show devastating aftermath of New Hacketts Hotel fire on seafront

Fire crews continue to battle a huge blaze that started in a derelict hotel on Blackpool seafront yesterday afternoon (Apr 24), and part of the promenade remains closed.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:48 BST

Pictures show the devastation caused by the blaze as firefighters ‘continue damping down remaining hotspots’, 24 hours after the fire broke out at New Hacketts Hotel.

The building, on the corner of Queens Promenade and King Edward Avenue, has been empty since 2018, and since then has long suffered break-ins and attracted fly-tippers.

In the summer of 2020, its ground floor was boarded up by Blackpool Council following complaints from residents and hoteliers.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) told Blackpool Gazette that an assessment has been made to demolish the building.

Blackpool Council said: “We will be speaking to owners of the property to agree any work that needs to be carried to make the area safe.”

LFRS added: “Partner agencies, such as Cadent Gas and Electricity Northwest have isolated gas and electric. The incident is currently at 2 fire appliances and 1 aerial ladder platform, however, will shortly be scaled down to 1 fire appliance.”

These were the scenes at around noon today (Apr 25).

Photos by Dave Nelson/Dan Martino

Photos by Dave Nelson/Dan Martino Photo: Dan Martino

Arial shot as firefighters continue to work to control the devastating blaze at New Hacketts Hotel on Blackpool promenade. Photo by Dave Nelson

Arial shot as firefighters continue to work to control the devastating blaze at New Hacketts Hotel on Blackpool promenade. Photo by Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

Firefighters continue damping down remaining hotspots at New Hacketts Hotel. Photo: Dan Martino

Firefighters continue damping down remaining hotspots at New Hacketts Hotel. Photo: Dan Martino Photo: Dan Martino

Arial shot as firefighters continue to work to control the devastating blaze at New Hacketts Hotel on Blackpool promenade. Photo by Dave Nelson

Arial shot as firefighters continue to work to control the devastating blaze at New Hacketts Hotel on Blackpool promenade. Photo by Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

