Blackpool doctor accused of behaving in 'sexually motivated way' towards patient
Dr Aloaye Foy-Yamah reportedly worked as a consultant in acute medicine and gastroenterology at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
He faces being struck off after being accused of behaving in a “sexually motivated way” towards a female patient on December 3, 2018.
Foy-Yamah is also accused of treating the patient in November 2018, named in the documents as Person A, despite having a “close personal relationship” with her.
He also allegedly arranged for her blood to be tested without her knowledge when it was not needed medically and failed to record the test in her medical notes.
A tribunal by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service got under way in December, 2023.
The next hearing is due to be held in Manchester on November 1.
