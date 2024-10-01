Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool doctor faces being struck off after being accused of behaving in a “sexually motivated way” towards a female patient.

Dr Aloaye Foy-Yamah reportedly worked as a consultant in acute medicine and gastroenterology at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He faces being struck off after being accused of behaving in a “sexually motivated way” towards a female patient on December 3, 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Blackpool doctor could be sacked over allegations that he behaved in a “sexually motivated way” towards a patient. | Google

Foy-Yamah is also accused of treating the patient in November 2018, named in the documents as Person A, despite having a “close personal relationship” with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also allegedly arranged for her blood to be tested without her knowledge when it was not needed medically and failed to record the test in her medical notes.

A tribunal by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service got under way in December, 2023.

The next hearing is due to be held in Manchester on November 1.