Blackpool Council’s executive asked to approve £90m housing regeneration plan
The framework outlines a vision to create a vibrant, sustainable neighbourhood with a mix of new and refurbished homes, offering high-quality housing that residents can be proud of.
The plan comes after the council was awarded £90m in March from Homes England to address housing challenges in the town’s inner areas.
The regeneration effort will focus on three key objectives: community, desirability, and sustainability.
The framework outlines a 15+ year strategy for transforming the central area of Blackpool.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Housing-led regeneration has been our obsession for over ten years, it is a huge priority for us.
“It features heavily in our council plan and is also reflected in the local plan policy.
“Housing regeneration is critical to our ambition to regenerate the whole of Blackpool’s inner areas.
“The scale of transformation needed is not to be underestimated. We want to create a mix of high quality homes in safe and welcoming neighbourhoods with good local amenities, green open spaces and places to play and be together.
“We want to see communities where people want to live and stay for the long term”.
The regeneration will reflect Blackpool’s heritage and culture, while prioritizing sustainability and healthy living.
The design principles include:
- Celebrating Blackpool’s heritage and culture
- Creating building and spaces for a sustainable future
- Housing a new community – transforming the choice and quality of homes
- Celebrating the seaside
- Creating healthy and activity communities – safe streets, green spaces and ease of movement
- Creating a vibrant, diverse and sustainable local centre
Initial efforts have focused on engaging the local community.
Nearly 3,000 homes have been visited to gather feedback, with additional opportunities for residents to share their views online.
A formal consultation on the next steps is planned for 2025.
To find our more information on housing regeneration, click HERE.