Blackpool Council’s executive is set to approve a new framework for regenerating the central housing area, a long-term plan designed to transform the heart of the town.

The framework outlines a vision to create a vibrant, sustainable neighbourhood with a mix of new and refurbished homes, offering high-quality housing that residents can be proud of.

The plan comes after the council was awarded £90m in March from Homes England to address housing challenges in the town’s inner areas.

Blackpool Council was awarded £90m in March to address housing challenges in the town’s inner areas | Blackpool Council

The regeneration effort will focus on three key objectives: community, desirability, and sustainability.

The framework outlines a 15+ year strategy for transforming the central area of Blackpool.

Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Housing-led regeneration has been our obsession for over ten years, it is a huge priority for us.

“It features heavily in our council plan and is also reflected in the local plan policy.

“Housing regeneration is critical to our ambition to regenerate the whole of Blackpool’s inner areas.

“The scale of transformation needed is not to be underestimated. We want to create a mix of high quality homes in safe and welcoming neighbourhoods with good local amenities, green open spaces and places to play and be together.

“We want to see communities where people want to live and stay for the long term”.

The regeneration will reflect Blackpool’s heritage and culture, while prioritizing sustainability and healthy living.

The design principles include:

Celebrating Blackpool’s heritage and culture

Creating building and spaces for a sustainable future

Housing a new community – transforming the choice and quality of homes

Celebrating the seaside

Creating healthy and activity communities – safe streets, green spaces and ease of movement

Creating a vibrant, diverse and sustainable local centre

Initial efforts have focused on engaging the local community.

Nearly 3,000 homes have been visited to gather feedback, with additional opportunities for residents to share their views online.

A formal consultation on the next steps is planned for 2025.

To find our more information on housing regeneration, click HERE.