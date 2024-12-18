A Blackpool bar has been refused permission to serve booze until the early hours of the morning during Christmas week because it is too close to people's homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Thirsty Ale House on Church Street had sought permission from Blackpool Council for a temporary event notice (TEN) to extend its closing time by four hours over two nights, from the usual 11pm to 3am starting on Boxing Day.

Thirsty Ale House on Church Street in Blackpool | Google

It would have allowed customers visiting the venue to drink until 3am on December 27 and 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Blackpool Police objected to the application amid fears it could lead to "drunken revellers" leaving the premises late at night in a mainly residential area.

Sergeant Nat Cox, of Blackpool police licensing team, said in documents submitted to a town hall hearing: "To have a venue open until 0300 hours in this residential area may lead to an increase in crime and disorder, as drunken revellers leave the venue.

"In addition, this could cause complaints in relation to noise in an area not used to a terminal hour as late as this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The submission added other bars in the same area including The Number 3 at the junction of Church Street and Whitegate Drive, and Ronnies, the Belle Vue and Elite which are all on Whitegate Drive, can only serve alcohol until midnight.

Following a licensing hearing in front of councillors, the panel issued a counter notice to prevent the temporary event notice taking effect despite assurances by the bar that it had soundproofing and would use door supervisors on the night.

A council document setting out the reasons for the decision said there were concerns the bar was outside the main town centre where most of Blackpool's late-night venues are located.

It said: "The police concern is that the premises is located in a highly residential part of Church Street outside of the main town centre area where late night trading establishments are located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As it only trades until 11pm, the venue does not have licence conditions aimed at late night trading. The police conceded that the premises user had one previous TEN until 4am but that was for a private party for the owner. These TENs were different in that the venue would be open to the public."

It added the bar had "no experience in trading to members of the public late at night/early in the morning" and so the panel ruled it "was appropriate for the promotion of the licensing objectives to serve this counter notice to prevent this event taking place."